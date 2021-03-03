Springfield Police investigate 4 homicides in the month of February

Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate four homicides in the month of February
By Kara Strickland
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is already on track to beat a homicide record. Already in 2021, police are investigating four homicides. You’ll recall, the city saw record-breaking homicide numbers in 2020.

The locations of all four homicides spread out across the city, but every one of the lives lost was due to gunshot wounds.

Springfield police first responded to 23-year-old Chandler Sweaney’s death February 1. Sweaney’s mom first spoke with KY3 days after his death.

”I just, in my heart know that Chandler did not bring this on himself,” said Sweaney’s mom Shelley Larrick. “He was an innocent victim and all of this. It’s just critical we find who did this to him”

Sweaney’s case has no suspects. His car was also stolen, and later was recovered by Springfield Police.

”It’s just unbelievable to me that there could be a crime scene and they would go back over there to steal his car,” Larrick told KY3 in another interview.

Five days later, on Feb. 6, 32-year-old Robert Moffett died in downtown Springfield near the area of Patton and Walnut. Springfield Police heard gunshots and responded to the area. Police found Moffett with multiple gunshot wounds.

KY3 spoke with a downtown bar manager after it happened. He said this isn’t the downtown Springfield he knows.

”It’s making a lot people fearful to come downtown,” said the manager who was only referred to as Mark. " It’s perpetuating a message that downtown is a violent area at night, which does affect a lot of businesses and the fact that normal people come enjoy themselves for fear of violence past midnight.”

Two more homicides occurred in the time span of a little more than 24 hours later in the month. On February 26th Stanley Taylor was shot and killed on North Concord Avenue just before 4 p.m. The next day, Cory McHaffie was shot on South Avenue around 4:30 p.m. He later died at the hospital. No suspects have been named in any of these cases, according to our latest information from Springfield police.

Police Chief Paul Williams says he still feels it is too soon to speculate on how homicide numbers will unfold this year.

