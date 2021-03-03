Advertisement

Teen held on $1 million bond in Arkansas school shooting

A 15-year-old student was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot in the hallway...
A 15-year-old student was hospitalized in serious condition after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate earlier this week at an Arkansas junior high school.

The boy is being held on a first-degree battery charge for Monday’s shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. He’s next due in court on April 12.

At a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said that the wounded boy was in the intensive care unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Authorities have said they believe the shooting was targeted, not random, but that they don’t yet know a motive.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Firefighters believe gas fumes caused explosion, house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

Fassnight Farms/Springfield, Mo.
Garden Spot: Preparing the garden for spring planting season
Garden Spot: Preparing the garden for spring planting season
60s for highs Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A touch of spring
The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic’s One View camera.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 south of Springfield