Advertisement

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance says check policy before storm season

Keith James, center, hurries to move a cabinet out of his house before the roof collapses in...
Keith James, center, hurries to move a cabinet out of his house before the roof collapses in the Briarbrook neighborhood of Carl Junction, Mo., on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service says a deadly storm in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri spawned four tornadoes in roughly 50 miles. Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Burchfield in Springfield, Mo., said Thursday that two of the tornadoes Wednesday night were EF3 tornadoes, including one in Carl Junction, with winds of 140 mph. (Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP) (KY3)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurence reminds you to use Severe Weather Awareness Week to double-check your current insurance policy.

It’s also important to remember that a standard homeowners policy does not cover flood damage. So if that is a concern for you, it might be worth considering a flood insurance plan.

Either way, you want to look at your current plan to make sure that if your home does experience some damage, you are able to recover and know what is covered.

“You really want to take the time to review your insurance policy,” Carrie Couch, Direct of Consumer Affairs Division. “And that may mean sitting down with an insurance agent or a professional to go through that policy and make sure you understand what all those coverages mean.”

Reviewing your roof insurance is important too. Some only are covered depending on the age of your roof.

And while you are not in the middle of a disaster it’s a great time to go around your house and take inventory of what you own.

Insurance agencies suggest going room to room and making a list. If you can add photos too that is even more helpful.

“You have it just in case there is a disaster and you need to come up with,” Couch says. “I mean you’re already under stress. There’s a disaster. You don’t want to have to think about every piece of personal property you own. You want to be able to go to that guide or have that information on your phone so you can rely on that any time you need to make a claim.”

Click HERE for a free guide to making that list.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Firefighters believe gas fumes caused explosion, house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

Highs will climb around 10 degrees over Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A touch of spring
How about a touch a spring?
harrison city hall
Revised plans for Harrison public safety center increase project costs
Video: Who's sending out postcards about education?