The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance says check policy before storm season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurence reminds you to use Severe Weather Awareness Week to double-check your current insurance policy.

It’s also important to remember that a standard homeowners policy does not cover flood damage. So if that is a concern for you, it might be worth considering a flood insurance plan.

Either way, you want to look at your current plan to make sure that if your home does experience some damage, you are able to recover and know what is covered.

“You really want to take the time to review your insurance policy,” Carrie Couch, Direct of Consumer Affairs Division. “And that may mean sitting down with an insurance agent or a professional to go through that policy and make sure you understand what all those coverages mean.”

Reviewing your roof insurance is important too. Some only are covered depending on the age of your roof.

And while you are not in the middle of a disaster it’s a great time to go around your house and take inventory of what you own.

Insurance agencies suggest going room to room and making a list. If you can add photos too that is even more helpful.

“You have it just in case there is a disaster and you need to come up with,” Couch says. “I mean you’re already under stress. There’s a disaster. You don’t want to have to think about every piece of personal property you own. You want to be able to go to that guide or have that information on your phone so you can rely on that any time you need to make a claim.”

Click HERE for a free guide to making that list.

