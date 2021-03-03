Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 south of Springfield

The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic’s One View camera.
The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic's One View camera.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement reopened U.S. 65 after a crash near the Christian and Greene County line.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes around the noon hour south of Evans Road. Crews rerouted traffic at State Highway CC for a short time to ease congestion.

We are working to learn more information about the crash.

The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic’s One View camera.

