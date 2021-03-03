Advertisement

Watch: Bear on run in California neighborhood

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A bear was perusing a Southern California neighborhood into the early hours of Wednesday morning when authorities broke up the party.

Video shows the burly omnivore making its way through yards and running down sidewalks.

Los Angeles County Animal Control officers were called in but couldn’t corner the bear even with the help of multiple trucks and a helicopter overhead.

Bear sightings aren’t unusual in the region.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Firefighters believe gas fumes caused explosion, house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

They reported it Friday Morning.
City of Pierce City, Mo. issues precautionary boil water advisory
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
For the past three years Crowder Colleges cassville campus has seen a one-hundred percent pass...
Crowder College nursing program in Cassville, Mo. receives high marks
Springfield Police investigate four homicides in the month of February
Springfield Police investigate 4 homicides in the month of February
Missouri House Bill 1045.
Missouri House proposal creates guidelines for sports team eligibility for transgender youth