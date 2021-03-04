Arkansas governor, court split on vaccine eligibility order

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ highest court on Thursday ordered the state to immediately make the coronavirus vaccine available to judges, prosecutors and other court employees, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said they’ll have to wait if they’re not already eligible for the shots.

The state Supreme Court issued an order declaring the employees essential government workers that it said should be immediately eligible for the vaccine. The high court has suspended jury trials through the end of April, though courts have remained open for other proceedings.

“These essential justice-system workers have placed themselves in harm’s way for nearly a year, with severe consequences,” the two-page order signed by Chief Justice Dan Kemp said.

It’s not clear how many people would be covered by the order, which also called for making the vaccine available for some attorneys and jurors, as well as court clerks.

Arkansas has made people at least 65 years old eligible for the vaccine, along with several other groups that include teachers, health care workers, and law enforcement. The governor on Tuesday also said that poultry plant and other food manufacturing workers are now eligible for the vaccine.

Hutchinson said the court didn’t have the authority to expand eligibility, saying it goes against the guidelines of the State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hutchinson said the employees cited in the court’s order are in phase 1-B of the state’s vaccination plan, which the state hasn’t fully opened for the vaccines. He said the Health Department has told pharmacies and providers not to deviate from its vaccine distribution plan.

“As our allocation of vaccine increases, we will be able to move more quickly, but currently, court employees who don’t otherwise qualify for a shot will have to wait for their eligibility,” Hutchinson said.

The Department of Health said 687,197 of the 1.1 million vaccine doses allocated to the state have been given so far. The state reported 403 new virus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 323,756.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped by 25 to 372. COVID-19 deaths in the state rose by 12 to 5,273.

The Senate on Thursday also approved a measure expanding the Legislature’s ability to end a disaster declaration issued because of a public health emergency. The bill passed on a 27-4 vote and now heads to the House.

The legislation would require lawmakers to vote within eight business days of the declaration on whether to terminate it. The emergency couldn’t continue for more than 60 days unless approved by Legislative Council.

Hutchinson has faced pushback from some conservative lawmakers over the restrictions he issued under the emergency he declared nearly a year ago because of the coronavirus. The governor last week lifted most restrictions and could end the state’s mask mandate at the end of March if certain health goals are met. Hutchinson’s office said he would sign the bill if it remains in the form passed by the Senate.

