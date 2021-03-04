Advertisement

Camdenton man taken into custody for questioning in suspicious death investigation

Timothy Evans, 31, is wanted for questioning involving the suspicious death of Dennis Born.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Timothy Evans, wanted for questioning in a suspicious death investigation, has been taken into custody as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL:

Authorities are looking for a Camdenton man wanted for questioning in a suspicious death investigation.

Timothy Evans, 31, is wanted for questioning involving the suspicious death of Dennis Born, which occurred earlier this week. He is wanted on multiple outstanding felony warrants

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Evans. Authorities say he is around 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 155 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Camden County Sheriffs Office at 573-346-2243.

