CAUGHT ON CAMERA: thieves attempt to steal catalytic converter from North Springfield church

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dayspring Church in North Springfield caught video of thieves being chased away after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a church employee’s car. The crime happened Monday morning.

Church custodian and security worker Michael Dobony tells KY3 his Prius narrowly escaped having its catalytic converter stolen for a second time. He said the parking lot at Dayspring is hit often.

“This one would have been about six or seven in the last two or three years,” Dobony said.

Dobony caught it all on video Monday, when two people targeted his car in the church parking lot.

”I see my car jacked up, so I knew exactly what was going on,” he said.

Dobony took off running toward the thieves, trying to save his car from losing yet another catalytic converter. He said between the video and his fast action, he was able to get a good look at the getaway car.

”It was a gray Impala,” he said. “Since there are no plates, I needed some way to mark it so I gave it a good kick in the rear-quarter panel. Then, after I checked videos that we have, I see that the front is missing the drivers headlight and the whole fender is mangled up.”

The surveillance video was taken just three weeks after one of the church’s vehicles had its catalytic converter stolen. It took $1,000 to fix the damage.

”To replace my Prius the original time was about $2,000,” Dobony said.

He said the converters for church vans could cash in for a few hundred bucks.

”But for an original Prius, [it would sell for] well over $500,” Dobony said.

The church has now taken action to prevent this from happening again.

”They are all now engraved with the VIN, so it will be a little less desirable,” Dobony said. “Underneath the Prius, there is a big plate that covers the entire area. It’s available for about a half a dozen vehicles right now.”

Dobony believes the thefts are becoming more common as Facebook users offer to buy them for large-dollar amounts.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident. Dobony said men of the same build and a similar vehicle may have been to blame for past thefts as well. No arrests have been made at this time.

