CoxHealth opens up registration for COVID-19 vaccination to anyone aged 65 and up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth opened up registration for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone in Missouri 65 years or older.

The participants must show proof of age and residency. This impacts only those waiting to get the first vaccination.

CoxHealth opened spots in Springfield, Branson, Monett and Lamar. Watch for additional spots added in the coming weeks. You may sign up by clicking HERE or by calling (417) 269-1300.

