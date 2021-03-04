Advertisement

CoxHealth opens up registration for COVID-19 vaccination to anyone aged 65 and up

(Mercy Hospital)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth opened up registration for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone in Missouri 65 years or older.

The participants must show proof of age and residency. This impacts only those waiting to get the first vaccination.

CoxHealth opened spots in Springfield, Branson, Monett and Lamar. Watch for additional spots added in the coming weeks. You may sign up by clicking HERE or by calling (417) 269-1300.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic’s One View camera.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 south of Springfield
File image
Feds indict Marionville, Mo. man for threatening 2 congressmen

Latest News

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check out the sample ballots for Missouri’s April 6 election
April 2021: Webster County Sample Ballots
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) hits a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals release plans for hosting fans in 2021