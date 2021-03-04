Advertisement

Crews working to put out shed fire in north Springfield

Crews responded to a shed fire near the intersection of North Rogers Avenue and East Atlantic...
Crews responded to a shed fire near the intersection of North Rogers Avenue and East Atlantic Street around 2:45 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews are working to put out a shed fire Thursday afternoon in north Springfield.

Crews responded to a home near the intersection of North Rogers Avenue and East Atlantic Street around 2:45 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started in a shed detached from a house. A neighbor tells KY3 the home was abandoned.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

Courtesy: Chief Richard Stirts/Logan-Rogersville Fire Department
WATCH: Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.
Thieves broke into the Monett Branch of the Barry-Lawrence Library during last month's snow...
Thieves break into Monett library, steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Monett Library break-in: thieves steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Monett Library break-in: thieves steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.
Taney County Health Department overrun with calls