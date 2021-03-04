Crews working to put out shed fire in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire crews are working to put out a shed fire Thursday afternoon in north Springfield.

Crews responded to a home near the intersection of North Rogers Avenue and East Atlantic Street around 2:45 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started in a shed detached from a house. A neighbor tells KY3 the home was abandoned.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

