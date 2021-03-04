Advertisement

Driver smashes into business in south Springfield, Mo.

The driver crashed into the front windows of the Jackson Hewitt at 4126 South Kansas Expressway.
The driver crashed into the front windows of the Jackson Hewitt at 4126 South Kansas Expressway.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver smashed into a south Springfield business Thursday around midday.

The car crashed into the front windows of the Jackson Hewitt at 4126 South Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the crash was caused by driver error. The driver did not suffer an injuries. Firefighters believe the building is structurally sound, but an engineer will confirm that later in the day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic’s One View camera.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 south of Springfield

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Spicy Melon Salad
Check out this fruit salad for your next spring gathering.
Taste of the Ozarks: Spicy Melon Salad
Main Street, Willow Springs, Mo.
Fear of more building collapses worries community of Willow Springs, Mo.
Sun and 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is the pick day of the week!