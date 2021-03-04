Driver smashes into business in south Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver smashed into a south Springfield business Thursday around midday.

The car crashed into the front windows of the Jackson Hewitt at 4126 South Kansas Expressway.

Investigators say the crash was caused by driver error. The driver did not suffer an injuries. Firefighters believe the building is structurally sound, but an engineer will confirm that later in the day.

