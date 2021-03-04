Fear of more building collapses worries community of Willow Springs, Mo.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - After Monday morning’s building collapse on Main Street in Willow Springs, the community is asking if the same thing could happen to other buildings, especially those showing distress.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, the old Curtis’s department store in Willow Springs crashed down to the ground. Nobody suffered injuries. A barricade on the sidewalk keeps pedestrians from walking by, because of falling brick.

The non-profit, Main Street Willow Springs, just took ownership of the building in October. The organization says the previous owner did work to stabilize the building. And the organization planned to restore it. The first phase is to fix the falling brick and replace the roof. The first bid costs $300,000.

City leaders say they are working with the group. An engineer inspected the building three years ago.

The engineer checked it again in 2020. The city leaders say it has never felt like the building was an emergency case, but didn’t expect Monday’s building collapse either.

Those working to fix the old building admit the recent collapse concerns them, but they are working quickly to stabilize the former store.

“The work that’s been done so far has been done to prevent that from happening,” says Mary Jones, Main Street Willow Springs president. “So we are working as fast as we can to get this addressed, and hopefully by next winter we won’t have this issue.”

The group is looking for grants and donations for the restoration. It hopes to eventually use the historic building as a small business incubator. They invite community members to attend their meetings the second Friday of every month at 9 a.m. at the Willow Springs Learning Center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.