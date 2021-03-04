Learn lightning preparedness when heading out on the water

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average lightning strike has 15 million volts of electricity, which can be deadly if it strikes you. And 62% of lightning fatalities are from leisure outdoor activities, which include water-related activities and camping.

Mutton Creek Marina, at Stockton Lake, has experienced its fair share of severe weather.

“We’re definitely on high alert when it comes to storm warnings,” Josie Howard the manager Mutton Creek Marina said.

The more lightning indicated a stronger storm. This also leads to a greater risk of getting struck.

If lightning is nearby, stay off the water. It is a dangerous place to be since it is a good conductor of the electric current.

“And we actually have a weather station, and a monitor in the marina that shows us how many lightning strikes, how far away, the last time the lightning struck,” Howard said.

If lightning is within 10 miles, they bring all the boaters inside.

Howard said the marina keeps boaters updated on the weather before they head out. Giving them a forecast and letting them know if any storms are expected later.

“We always have cell phone numbers of people so we can make sure they take their cell phone with them so we can get in touch with them,” Howard said.

Howard says they keep a record of everyone who rents boats and heads out on the water. She will instruct them to pay attention to their weather apps when heading out. If storms are approaching, they also warn campers, who are surrounded by trees.

“Lightning has struck a transformer here in the campground,” Howard said.

When storms are about a county over, they’ll drive around to alert campers of the incoming weather. They get the warning out early so that they have time to prepare the grounds and campers of incoming weather.

John Koontz, who works at the marina, said, “I get in the truck, flash the lights, literally honk the horn.”

A horn blaring alerts those camping of the incoming storms. All campers are instructed to go into the tornado shelter in the basement of a house on the grounds.

Howard says it takes about 30 minutes for everyone to be in the storm shelter.

“The warnings aren’t a joke. Take it seriously the first time you hear it,” Koontz said.

Remember the 30-30 rule. If you see lightning count to 30, if you hear thunder before you count to 30 seconds, you need to go indoors.

When you head out on the lake or go camping this year, check the weather forecast before you go. Keep up to date with the latest forecast using the KY3 First Alert Weather app. It is essential to have a way to receive warnings. If you lose cell service, check-in with the administration office at your campground.

You may not be able to hear outdoor warning sirens when on the lake. Consider taking a weather radio with you so you can still receive warnings.

