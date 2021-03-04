Leigh’s Lost and Found: Have you seen this missing pure bred Bassett Hound puppy?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a big reward is being offered to find a missing, pure bred puppy.

Paige is what’s called a Lemon Bassett Hound. She’s been missing now for almost a month in a rural area, with a lot of woods to search.

“She’d be five months old right now since I get her at 8 weeks. She was my birthday and Christmas gift!”

Michelle Henslee-Deckard is just sick over her missing puppy named Paige. She let her out for a few minutes on February 9th and Paige just disappeared.

“I went out calling her and I couldn’t find her anywhere.”

Their house is in the country in Grove Springs, by Highway M and Legderock Rock. Michelle says they’ve scoured the woods and knocked on everyone’s door.

“I took off walking the woods behind us, I walked down the fence lines. My two boys took off walking and off on a 4 wheeler and went looking. And I got in my vehicle and went down the dirt roads here all the way up to M Highway.”

She’s also posted fliers on the stop sign at the end of her dirt road and at local businesses.

We’ve been reposting Paige on Leigh’s Lost and Found since she disappeared. Her original post garnering almost 800 shares. Michelle has a hopeful theory

“So I’m thinking someone has her to keep her out of the cold or something.”

And a more sinister one, that someone stole the expensive puppy.

“I’m wondering if someone wasn’t going around and maybe they saw her up in my yard.”

Either way, she’s offering a large reward to get Paige back.

“I just want her back, no questions asked. Just a safe return. I’m willing to give $800 for her safe return. Just bring her back to me.”

If you see Paige or know anything, contact Michelle at 417-531-3687.

