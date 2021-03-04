Advertisement

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash on State Highway 13

Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEAR BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 13 Thursday morning.

The patrol says a car hit the back of a tractor trailer.

The right northbound lane of the highway is closed while the crash team unit conducts its investigation.

