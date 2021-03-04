Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash on State Highway 13

NEAR BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 13 Thursday morning.

The patrol says a car hit the back of a tractor trailer.

The right northbound lane of the highway is closed while the crash team unit conducts its investigation.

