Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly crash on State Highway 13
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEAR BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead after a crash on State Highway 13 Thursday morning.
The patrol says a car hit the back of a tractor trailer.
The right northbound lane of the highway is closed while the crash team unit conducts its investigation.
