New study reveals lower blood pressure in ‘healthy’ range for women; Springfield doctor explains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study from AHA Journals shows that the healthy range for women’s blood pressure may be changing. The study says it is no longer 120 over 80, but 110 over 80 instead, which can change what doctors view as normal for women.

A cardiologist with CoxHealth, Dr. Stephen Kuehn, says this study hasn’t changed the guidelines yet, but it does show that for the same blood pressure value, it impacts men and women differently.

“A woman carries greater risk of cardiovascular problems like stroke, heart attack, heart failure, in women than in men for the same numbers,” Dr. Kuehn says.

Dr. Keuhn says, by lowering the systolic number (first number) to 110, it helps decrease the risk for women. But for men lower than 120, the risk doesn’t seem to change.

“Women benefit by getting lower on their blood pressure numbers than do men,” Dr. Keuhn says. “Everybody benefits from getting blood pressure in a normal range. By going all the way down to 110 systolic, females continue to lose risk. In other words their risk keeps going down. Whereas for men, after about 120 or so, it doesn’t seem to go down any further.”

Susan Andrulis says her doctor has already told her about the change in measurements.

“He has recently said that it has lowered. Now, sometimes I’m more borderline, where before I was always very regular,” Andrulis says.

The number one cause in death for both men and women is heart disease.

Dr. Kuehn says women often have lower blood pressure than men, so these new findings are not cause for panic yet.

“Females and males across the board that are healthy, have no medical problems and are considered in ideal health, females naturally have a lower blood pressure value,” Dr. Keuhn says.

However, it is something women should continue to monitor.

“Blood pressure is one of those silent killers, just like diabetes and tobacco and other things that harm the body,” Dr. Keuhn says. “You don’t feel anything necessarily happening but there is damage occurring.”

Andrulis says she’s concerned because heart disease runs in her family.

“I have a history of people who have had strokes and heart attacks, so of all the worries for myself, I believe anything with the heart is very important,” Andrulis says.

Dr. Kuehn says lifestyle changes can be made to lower your blood pressure or medication if you meet those guidelines.

“Evaluate your diet and your exercise, sleep patterns, how much caffeine, if there’s some way to moderate stress,” Dr. Keuhn says. “Things that impact your blood pressure other than just running off to get medication. Obviously if you need medication, you need it. If you’re not meeting the guideline numbers, you certainly should get treated with a pharmacological therapy.”

Dr. Keuhn says to take your blood pressure correctly, you should relax for a few minutes beforehand. He says, typically, most people have a higher blood pressure in the doctors office than if they take it at home.

