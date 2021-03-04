Advertisement

Police stop speeding car, find gunshot victim inside

Near Kearney and Broadway
Near Kearney and Broadway
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police pulled over a speeding car Wednesday night, then found a gunshot victim inside.

Around 9:30 pm officers stopped a speeding car in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on W. Kearney Street, and found a passenger with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with what are said to be non life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim wasn’t forthcoming with much information about what happened, only that the assault happened down the street.

