Republic man, once again, facing accusations of fraud in federal court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Republic man, who pleaded guilty to fraud last year is being investigated once again.

We first told you about George Myers 3 years ago when he became the focus of a major fraud scheme.

We’ve been keeping a file on Myers for years. We discovered he had 48 cases, most involving fraud, in Kansas over the course of 18 years beginning in 2003.

Last August he pleaded guilty to federal charges of fraud and swindling. While he was waiting to be sentenced on that case, another man came forward with claims he was up to his old tricks.

Mark Farnham says used an auto shop in south Springfield as a front to take him for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I could kick myself a thousand times. He looked totally legitimate but it was all just a big act. It was very convincing,” said Farnham.

Farnham is a fan of classic cars. When he ran across George Myers, a man claiming to sell and restore those vehicles, last September, he went all in, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The additional cars that I purchased did not materialize. The ones I had already seen disappeared,” he said.

A lawsuit recently filed in federal court accuses Myers of taking more than $724,000 from Farnham.

“Unfortunately by the time I figured it out several cars had been purchased from George so the damage was already done,” he explained.

Farnham isn’t the only person to fall for Myers schemes.

“As we know there have been plenty of other people who have been duped by this individual, Mr. George Myers. He’s a professional. He’s good at what he does,” said Farnham.

In January 2018, we reported that another woman came forward with accusations of fraud. Myers used a ruse involving a medical supply company, even used his son’s identity to swindle people out of tens of thousands of dollars.

“Mr. Myers has got away with this for a long time,” said victims advocate, Celestino Chavez.

Chavez has been working with the FBI to gather evidence against Myers.

“I think that momentum will give some encouragement and some opportunity for other victims to come forward,” he said.

Myers was arrested last week for having a gun.

“He is actually, in Missouri, a felon and therefore, it’s unlawful for a felon to be in possession or have any interaction or transactions around firearms,” explained Chavez.

According to online court records the federal court wants to revoke his current bond.

“All the circumstances that he continued to evade finally caught up with him,” said Chavez.

Farnham has this advice.

“If a deal seems too good to be true than it is too good to be true. Even if somebody appears to have a legitimate business I would say make sure they’ve been in business for a while,” he said.

He says he’s doing what he can to make sure Myers is held accountable, again.

“This is somebody that needs to be shut down. It’s been going on too long. There needs to be an end to this so that there won’t be other victims,” said Farnham.

Farnham says he hopes to get his money back or at least the cars that he bought from Myers.

His wife, Tiffany Myers has also been named in this recent lawsuit. We are working to find out what her role may have been.

Myers will be back in front of a federal magistrate Thursday for a bond hearing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.