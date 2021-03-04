Advertisement

Taney County Health Department overrun with calls, many regarding COVID-19 vaccines

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Phones have been ringing off the hook this week for the Taney County Health Department.

Kara Miller, the community health educator for the department, says staff have received more than 200 calls a day.

”We basically have nobody left in the office. It’s kind of a all hands-on-deck operation when we do vaccine clinics,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department.

Marshall said the staff is asking everyone that calls to leave just one message.

”We will call back. It may not be the same day or the next day, but we will call them back and get them scheduled and serve whatever need that they’re calling for,” Marshall said.

She said this is a feat the health department has never undertaken before.

”We’re just working through this with the best of our ability with the staff that we have,” Marshall said.

Many of calls the health department has received are vaccine-related.

“Sometimes folks are returning our email with a call or they’re just calling to schedule,” Marshall said.

If you have signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine it’s important to keep an eye on your email to check your vaccination status.

”We are working through our wait list pretty quickly at this point in time,” Marshall said.

The Health Department plans to begin Tier 3 vaccinations when Missouri moves to the new phase on March 15.

”That’s going to be our teachers, a lot of our agricultural food and also our other critical infrastructure workers,” Marshall said.

If you’re interested in receiving a COVIC-19 vaccine, Marshall says it’s not too late to sign up.

”We will start reaching out to individuals that are on our wait list that qualify here probably next week to get them scheduled for upcoming clinics,” Marshall said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

Courtesy: Chief Richard Stirts/Logan-Rogersville Fire Department
WATCH: Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.
Thieves broke into the Monett Branch of the Barry-Lawrence Library during last month's snow...
Thieves break into Monett library, steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Monett Library break-in: thieves steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Monett Library break-in: thieves steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.
Taney County Health Department overrun with calls