Taney County Health Department overrun with calls, many regarding COVID-19 vaccines

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Phones have been ringing off the hook this week for the Taney County Health Department.

Kara Miller, the community health educator for the department, says staff have received more than 200 calls a day.

”We basically have nobody left in the office. It’s kind of a all hands-on-deck operation when we do vaccine clinics,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department.

Marshall said the staff is asking everyone that calls to leave just one message.

”We will call back. It may not be the same day or the next day, but we will call them back and get them scheduled and serve whatever need that they’re calling for,” Marshall said.

She said this is a feat the health department has never undertaken before.

”We’re just working through this with the best of our ability with the staff that we have,” Marshall said.

Many of calls the health department has received are vaccine-related.

“Sometimes folks are returning our email with a call or they’re just calling to schedule,” Marshall said.

If you have signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine it’s important to keep an eye on your email to check your vaccination status.

”We are working through our wait list pretty quickly at this point in time,” Marshall said.

The Health Department plans to begin Tier 3 vaccinations when Missouri moves to the new phase on March 15.

”That’s going to be our teachers, a lot of our agricultural food and also our other critical infrastructure workers,” Marshall said.

If you’re interested in receiving a COVIC-19 vaccine, Marshall says it’s not too late to sign up.

”We will start reaching out to individuals that are on our wait list that qualify here probably next week to get them scheduled for upcoming clinics,” Marshall said.

