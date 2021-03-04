Taste of the Ozarks: Spicy Melon Salad
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this fruit salad for your next spring gathering.
Ingredients:
¼ cup fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
9 ounces red Anaheim and/or serrano chile peppers, seeded (if desired) and thinly sliced and/or chopped
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons honey
8 cups cubed cantaloupe and/or honeydew
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
¼ cup roasted and salted pepitas
In a small bowl, combine lime juice and kosher salt. Add chilies and let stand 20 minutes. Add olive oil and honey to chile mixture; stir to combine. Step 1 In a large bowl, toss together cubed melon and chile mixture. Stir in cilantro; allow to marinate 20 minutes more. Stir melon mixture just before serving and top with pepitas and additional cilantro.
