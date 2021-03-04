Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Spicy Melon Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out this fruit salad for your next spring gathering.

Ingredients:

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

9 ounces red Anaheim and/or serrano chile peppers, seeded (if desired) and thinly sliced and/or chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons honey

8 cups cubed cantaloupe and/or honeydew

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

¼ cup roasted and salted pepitas

In a small bowl, combine lime juice and kosher salt. Add chilies and let stand 20 minutes. Add olive oil and honey to chile mixture; stir to combine. Step 1 In a large bowl, toss together cubed melon and chile mixture. Stir in cilantro; allow to marinate 20 minutes more. Stir melon mixture just before serving and top with pepitas and additional cilantro.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
The image above is from a Ozarks Traffic’s One View camera.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on U.S. 65 south of Springfield

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Spicy Melon Salad
The driver crashed into the front windows of the Jackson Hewitt at 4126 South Kansas Expressway.
Driver smashes into business in south Springfield, Mo.
Main Street, Willow Springs, Mo.
Fear of more building collapses worries community of Willow Springs, Mo.
Sun and 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today is the pick day of the week!