Thieves break into Monett library, steal more than $7,000 worth of property

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Last month’s snow storms forced many public resources to shut down because of the road conditions. Thieves took advantage of that to break into the Monett Branch of the Barry-Lawrence Library.

Nearly $7,600 worth of resources and personal property were stolen from the site on February 16. Librarians say it was not a forced break-in.

“They took a lot of personal items. They obviously had time and based on what we’ve discovered. They went through every single personal desk,” said Library Director Gina Melburn “They took library items, equipment, tools, odd little things like pictures off people’s desk of their children.”

But this isn’t the first time the library has been the victim of a crime.

“This recent break-in was not the first problem that we’ve had in the last year,” said Melburn

On the outside of the building, you can see multiple places where graffiti was painted.

“We’ve had windows broken, attempted break-ins, so this is a string of things that have happened over time,” said Melburn.

The Monett branch is planning on building a new facility where they hope to experience less crime.

“Of course, since it’s new, it will have the latest and greatest security that we can put in.” said Melburn.

Extra security measures will be added to both the new and existing buildings after last month’s break-ins. The $6 million project is set to break ground in August, but fundraising is still in progress.

