Advertisement

WATCH: Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Logan-Rogersville Fire Department battled a brush fire near Strafford, Mo. on Thursday.

Chief Richard Stirts shared video of the fire.

Flames shot through a wooded area near State Highway KK and Gap Road. Chief Stirts says a farmer was burning and lost control of the fire. The fire traveled about a half-mile away from where it was burning. Chief Stirts warns you to be careful burning in windy conditions.

It appears the fire is not threatening any structures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

Thieves broke into the Monett Branch of the Barry-Lawrence Library during last month's snow...
Thieves break into Monett library, steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Monett Library break-in: thieves steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Monett Library break-in: thieves steal more than $7,000 worth of property
Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.
Taney County Health Department overrun with calls