WATCH: Brush fire burns acres southeast of Strafford, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Logan-Rogersville Fire Department battled a brush fire near Strafford, Mo. on Thursday.

Chief Richard Stirts shared video of the fire.

Flames shot through a wooded area near State Highway KK and Gap Road. Chief Stirts says a farmer was burning and lost control of the fire. The fire traveled about a half-mile away from where it was burning. Chief Stirts warns you to be careful burning in windy conditions.

It appears the fire is not threatening any structures.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.