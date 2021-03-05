AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old found safe, father still on the run

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a one-year-old girl is with relatives this morning after her dad took her from the scene of a homicide in Florrissant Thursday night.

Her father is identified as Bobby McCulley the third. The 35-year-old may be in a Silver Dodge Charger with MO license plate Z-C-6-T-3-V.

Call 911 right away if you think you’ve seen him or his car.

