Authorities bust Mountain Home, Ark. man accused of trying to meet child for sex in undercover sting

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home, Arkansas man faces felony charges after being busted by authorities in an undercover sting.

Michael Adam Johnson, 35, was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Thursday on a $75,000 bond.

Johnson reportedly set up a meeting to engage in sexual activity with someone who worked undercover and pretended to be 14 year-old boy in Missouri, according to special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Arkansas State Police says the person who lured Johnson into the meeting was actually a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper assigned to the Drug and Crime Control Division.

The trooper, posing as a teenager, had engaged in an Internet conversation with Johnson, who subsequently propositioned the undercover officer and made an arrangement to meet in Mountain Home to engage in sex.

Johnson was charged with one count of internet stalking of a child, a Class Y Felony.

Arkansas State Police CID special agents executed search warrants Thursday on Johnson’s property and are continuing their investigation to determine whether Johnson had arranged similar meetings with actual minor age victims or committed other Internet sex crimes.

State Troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division and Mountain Home Police Department Officers also assisted state police special agents in Thursday’s arrest, according to Arkansas State Police.

