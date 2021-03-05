Advertisement

Authorities bust Mountain Home, Ark. man accused of trying to meet child for sex in undercover sting

Michael Johnson.
Michael Johnson.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home, Arkansas man faces felony charges after being busted by authorities in an undercover sting.

Michael Adam Johnson, 35, was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Thursday on a $75,000 bond.

Johnson reportedly set up a meeting to engage in sexual activity with someone who worked undercover and pretended to be 14 year-old boy in Missouri, according to special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

Arkansas State Police says the person who lured Johnson into the meeting was actually a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper assigned to the Drug and Crime Control Division.

The trooper, posing as a teenager, had engaged in an Internet conversation with Johnson, who subsequently propositioned the undercover officer and made an arrangement to meet in Mountain Home to engage in sex.

Johnson was charged with one count of internet stalking of a child, a Class Y Felony.

Arkansas State Police CID special agents executed search warrants Thursday on Johnson’s property and are continuing their investigation to determine whether Johnson had arranged similar meetings with actual minor age victims or committed other Internet sex crimes.

State Troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division and Mountain Home Police Department Officers also assisted state police special agents in Thursday’s arrest, according to Arkansas State Police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

Seniors
Alzheimer’s Association reports 20% more dementia-related deaths in Missouri during pandemic
Drury University offers new scholarship for officers to pursue college degree
Tim Thompson spent over two months in the hospital battling COVID-19. He barely survived, and...
A long road back in COVID-19 recovery for Springfield fitness trainer
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Breaking down the hail and wind threats
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Breaking down the hail and wind threats