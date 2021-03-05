Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor filed charges against a realtor in a scheme to kill her ex-mother-in-law.

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors asked a judge for no bond because of her finances and danger to the victim.

Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol were contacted by a witness in St. Louis. The witness taped a conversation involving Bauman. The witness told investigators she asked to hire individuals to make the death of her ex-mother-in-law look like an “accident.” Investigators say she offered them $1,500 to kill her in Hermann, Mo. Investigators say Bauman was asked multiple times if she was sure about the hire. Investigators say she told them she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but she could ask for forgiveness.

Investigators say Bauman believed the ex-mother-in-law was interfering with the relationship Bauman had with her children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her mother read “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman faces up to 10 years in prison in convicted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.