Camdenton man charged in suspicious death investigation, arrested after manhunt Thursday

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camdenton man faces criminal charges four days after authorities launched a suspicious death investigation.

Timothy Evans, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree tampering. Evans is accused in the death of Dennis Born, who investigators say was found dead at a home Monday in Montreal, Missouri.

Evans was arrested Thursday after a multiagency manhunt. He is accused of injecting fentanyl in Born’s neck, according to court records.

Investigators say Born died almost immediately after the injection and his truck was stolen.

The investigation led authorities to the Walmart Supercenter in Camdenton, where the stolen truck had been found behind the building. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from Walmart, which allowed officers to find Evans and Felix Knight.

Authorities believe Evans and Knight were present at the time of victim’s death based on evidence.

Prosecutors requested a no-bond warrant for Evans due to his unstable living arrangement, history of outstanding felony warrants and involvement in death. It’s unclear whether Knight has been charged.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Camden County Sheriff’s Office are among the agencies who have helped in the investigation. Evans is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.