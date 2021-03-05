Advertisement

Camdenton man charged in suspicious death investigation, arrested after manhunt Thursday

Timothy Evans, 31, is wanted for questioning involving the suspicious death of Dennis Born.
Timothy Evans, 31, is wanted for questioning involving the suspicious death of Dennis Born.(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camdenton man faces criminal charges four days after authorities launched a suspicious death investigation.

Timothy Evans, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and first-degree tampering. Evans is accused in the death of Dennis Born, who investigators say was found dead at a home Monday in Montreal, Missouri.

Evans was arrested Thursday after a multiagency manhunt. He is accused of injecting fentanyl in Born’s neck, according to court records.

Investigators say Born died almost immediately after the injection and his truck was stolen.

The investigation led authorities to the Walmart Supercenter in Camdenton, where the stolen truck had been found behind the building. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from Walmart, which allowed officers to find Evans and Felix Knight.

Authorities believe Evans and Knight were present at the time of victim’s death based on evidence.

Prosecutors requested a no-bond warrant for Evans due to his unstable living arrangement, history of outstanding felony warrants and involvement in death. It’s unclear whether Knight has been charged.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Camden County Sheriff’s Office are among the agencies who have helped in the investigation. Evans is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Tim Thompson spent over two months in the hospital battling COVID-19. He barely survived, and...
A long road back in COVID-19 recovery for Springfield fitness trainer
George Myers mugshot
Republic man, once again, facing accusations of fraud in federal court
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Many Springfield public school buildings will have it’s buildings open to the public in the...
Springfield Public Schools opens eight tornado shelters
Convoy of Hope training volunteers virtually.
Convoy of Hope Training Volunteers Virtually
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several staff members have signed the final structure beam...
Greene County Sheriff, staff members sign final structure beam for new Greene County Jail
COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks