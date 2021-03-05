CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield thief tries to win fast cash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies say the man made $400 in fraudulent charges. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies are looking for another credit card thief who likes to buy lottery scratch off tickets. The crime happened on New Year’s Eve in the 700 block of South Lester Road, near I-44 and South Haseltine Road.

Greene County deputies say the man stole several credit cards from a truck near I-44 and S. Haseltine Road. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim discovered someone had gotten into his Chevrolet Silverado and stole his wallet. The victim’s debit and credit cards were stolen and used at multiple locations. The first transaction happened on January 1 at an ATM where more than $300 was withdrawn.

January 1, 2021 Kum & Go security video West Bypass and Chestnut (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Video from a Kum & Go near the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass shows a man in a black hoodie. In the security video, he uses the victim’s debit card to get cash to buy $60 worth of lottery tickets. Greene County detectives say the amount of fraudulent charges to the victim’s cards totaled $400.00.

The man is seen getting into a white Honda (possibly an Accord) with a sunroof. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is seen getting into a white Honda (possibly an Accord) with a sunroof. If you recognize the man or the vehicle, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

