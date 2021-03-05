Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield thief tries to win fast cash

Detectives say the man used the victim’s credit cards to buy lottery scratchers.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County deputies say the man made $400 in fraudulent charges.
Greene County deputies say the man made $400 in fraudulent charges.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies are looking for another credit card thief who likes to buy lottery scratch off tickets. The crime happened on New Year’s Eve in the 700 block of South Lester Road, near I-44 and South Haseltine Road.

Greene County deputies say the man stole several credit cards from a truck near I-44 and S....
Greene County deputies say the man stole several credit cards from a truck near I-44 and S. Haseltine Road.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim discovered someone had gotten into his Chevrolet Silverado and stole his wallet. The victim’s debit and credit cards were stolen and used at multiple locations. The first transaction happened on January 1 at an ATM where more than $300 was withdrawn.

January 1, 2021 Kum & Go security video West Bypass and Chestnut
January 1, 2021 Kum & Go security video West Bypass and Chestnut(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Video from a Kum & Go near the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass shows a man in a black hoodie. In the security video, he uses the victim’s debit card to get cash to buy $60 worth of lottery tickets. Greene County detectives say the amount of fraudulent charges to the victim’s cards totaled $400.00.

The man is seen getting into a white Honda (possibly an Accord) with a sunroof.
The man is seen getting into a white Honda (possibly an Accord) with a sunroof.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect is seen getting into a white Honda (possibly an Accord) with a sunroof. If you recognize the man or the vehicle, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield thief tries to win quick cash
CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield thief tries to win quick cash
Coyotes spotted in Greene County neighborhoods
Coyotes spotted in Greene County neighborhoods during peak mating season
Seniors
Alzheimer’s Association reports 20% more dementia-related deaths in Missouri during pandemic
Michael Johnson.
Authorities bust Mountain Home, Ark. man accused of trying to meet child for sex in undercover sting