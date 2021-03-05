Convoy of Hope training volunteers virtually.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope’s latest crop of volunteers came online Friday. The new recruits are people from across the country who want to help the organization when it responds to disasters around the globe.

The national volunteer program is nothing new to Convoy, but offering the training virtually is a first. The move was made in response to the pandemic, with dozens of people participating remotely. A handful of local volunteers did attend in person.

Leaders with Convoy say that one benefit of virtual classes is that they’re able to train more people at one time than they have been able to when everything is done in person. That added efficiency means a lot, as national volunteers are vital parts of the organization’s mission.

Click here if you’d like more information about volunteering with Convoy of Hope.

