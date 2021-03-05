COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trying to get an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

But now a Colorado software engineer who works for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Nick Muerdter, has started a website in all 50 states that is a one-stop-shop for available appointment times at various pharmacies.

“It’s something I just stumbled into by listening to the complaints and frustrations of people who have been struggling to find appointments,” Muerdter said. “That’s a task that computers are good at. Repetitive automation. By trying to put that all together in one place it’s still not perfect by any means but it hopefully helps alleviate some of that frustration.”

Missouri’s spotter for instance includes CVS, Hy-Vee, Safeway, Albertsons, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart with towns listed alphabetically from Aurora and Ava to Webb City and West Plains.

“I basically built some computer programs that go out and try to do what you would have to do manually going to the individual sites,” Muerdter said. Some have anti-bot technology on their websites that try to block this type of activity. I’ve got a computer that’s actually running 24/7 that one of the websites you have to mimic real human mouse movement on the web page. So I have to do that on a regular basis so that it’s just moving the mouse around on the page to try and trick it into thinking it’s a real person.”

Muerdter points out that you still have to be eligible for a shot to get one of the appointments and his site only covers pharmacies, not health care providers.

“Those tend to operate under a different mechanism where you go, sign-up, and then you’re just on a list.”

Muerdter’s site has just been up for two weeks and he said other similar sites are now popping up too.

“The way I look at it whatever site people go to the more information the better,” he said. “The CDC did recently launch VaccineFinder.org. That tracks just vaccine shipments and sort of what stores should have vaccines possibly in stock. But that doesn’t actually help find appointments.”

Muerdter is not making money off his venture and hopes it won’t be around for long.

“The quicker this tool can cease to exist the better,” he said. “Whether it’s by the time everybody gets vaccinated or if that’s by there’s a lot more vaccine availability, then finding appointments won’t be as big a deal.”

