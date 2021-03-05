Drury University offers new scholarship for officers to pursue college degree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University is offering a new scholarship opportunity to help law enforcement officers looking to pursue a college degree.

The “Badge to Bachelor’s” program offers scholarships for law enforcement officers who enroll in two- or four-year degree programs through Drury GO, the university’s evening and online program.

Students who qualify can receive up to $500 in scholarship aid each semester. Drury Law Enforcement Academy graduates can receive up to $600 per semester.

“This is an exciting time for students who are going back to school to earn a degree as there are more options than ever for financial aid,” says Sarah Thornton, director of academic and student affairs for Drury GO. “Our advisors are the best in the business, and we can help walk you through all the options so that you leave no stone unturned.”

The scholarships may be paired with federal Pell Grants and Missouri Fast Track funding in qualifying situations, according to the university.

Drury also plans to offer two courses on ethics and leadership under the “Badge to Bachelor’s” program at a significantly-reduced cost.

The university offers two degrees likely to be of high interest in the program:

An associate of science and bachelor of science in law enforcement. These degrees focus on current investigative and procedural techniques as well as effective communication and leadership skills. The associate in law enforcement includes the 24 hours of credit that form the core of the Drury Law Enforcement Academy. These degrees focus on current investigative and procedural techniques as well as effective communication and leadership skills. The associate in law enforcement includes the 24 hours of credit that form the core of the Drury Law Enforcement Academy.

An associate of science and bachelor of science in criminal justice. These degrees explore criminal investigation and conviction, including causes and prevention of criminal behavior. The degree prepares graduates to apply what they learn to real-world problems as they work in community, social or correctional agencies. These degrees explore criminal investigation and conviction, including causes and prevention of criminal behavior. The degree prepares graduates to apply what they learn to real-world problems as they work in community, social or correctional agencies.

“Although a degree isn’t always required in a law enforcement position, earning my bachelor’s in criminology and psychology and later my Master in Business Administration from Drury University helped me see the bigger picture in my field and set me up for success as I advanced my career,” says Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole. “The networking, education, legal, social and economic perspectives and lifelong friends have truly blessed me in my career and my personal life. Furthering your education only makes sense as the field is more complex – and more important – than ever.”

For more information about “Badge to Bachelor’s” scholarship opportunities and admission requirements, CLICK HERE or contact a Drury GO enrollment specialist at 417-873-7373 or email go@drury.edu.

