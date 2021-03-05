Advertisement

Eagle Days scheduled for Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks

Mar. 5, 2021
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - You can learn about Eagles during Ameren Missouri’s Eagle Days at Lake of the Ozarks.

There will be live bird programs at Osage National Golf Resort from World Bird Sanctuary and at Regalia Hotel & Conference Center from Dickerson Park Zoo.

You can click on the link below to see the show times and to register to attend one of the shows.

Eagle Days at Lake of the Ozarks

You are encouraged to bring your binoculars.

