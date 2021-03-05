FLOODING FEARS: When the waters rise, here’s how you can stay safe from floods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flooding is one of the biggest risks we face here in the Ozarks. Along the 3,000 low-water crossing in the Ozarks, flooding is the most common.

Just six inches of water can knock a person off their feet. And 12 inches of water can wash away a common car. And 18 inches of water can carry away SUVs. Heavy rain and flooding in the Ozarks are unpreventable, but there are some things you can do to stay safe.

Jake Benson moved to Branson, Mo. from Rushford, Minnesota. Back in 2007 when he was living in Rushford, he lost everything in a major flood.

“It didn’t really hit me at first, but after two or three days it finally hit me that everything was gone. Everything I had was gone,” Benson said.

Benson said his house was submerged.

“We have a river that came through our town, but the stream flooded, and it took three-quarters of our town down,” Benson said.

Water was five-feet high, and it caught Benson by surprise.

“Back home I was never prepared for it at all,” Benson said.

Benson learned an important lesson, it is not a matter of if flooding happens, but when. Living in the Ozarks, flood preparedness is a top priority as many areas are prone to flooding.

Benson said since moving to Branson he has experienced some minor flood events. He now has a fully stocked flood safety kit on hand.

“Extra batteries, generators, all that stuff, water pumps, you name it,” Benson said.

He recommends anyone living in the Ozarks have a flood kit.

Flooding can affect anyone, according to FEMA 99% of U.S. counties have been impacted by flooding in the last 23 years.

“Be prepared no matter what,” Benson said.

Flooding makes up the most storm-related fatalities, with a majority of flood deaths occurring in vehicles.

In 2019, there were just over 90 flood-related deaths. The ten-year average for flood deaths is nearly 100 people.

Brandon Adams, a mechanic with US Automotive, said, “A lot of people think that you can just go really fast through flooded water.”

Adams said to resist the urge to drive quickly through flooded waters. If water gets up into your engine it will stall the car, making it more susceptible to hydroplaning and floating.

Adams also said the cost of repairs to a vehicle because of water cost thousands of dollars. Water damage may even total your car.

In an average year, the Logan-Rogersville Fire protection district will run 25 water rescues in the Ozarks.

Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters, said, “If you live around those low water areas, or travel through low water crossings on your way home. I would encourage you to have other routes planned.”

If you see a flooded road, Peters said, “Of course turn around, don’t drown.”

Peters said a typical water rescue team includes responders from Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield. There will be between five to seven rescue technicians responding. Two boats will also be sent out for the water rescue. Depending on the situation they will send in more crews.

Water rescues are not just dangerous for the person in the vehicle, but also for the first responders.

According to FEMA, the average insurance claim payout from the National Flood Insurance Program in 2019 was $52,000.

During 2019, the US sustained 14 separate billion-dollar disasters, such as flooding, severe storms, tropical storms, and wildfires. Three of those events were major inland flooding events. The cost of major disasters has been increasing over time.

The flooding of 2019 in Missouri, Arkansas, and the Mississippi River basins accounted for half of the total cost for all 14 of the billion-dollar disasters. Flooding leads to about $20 billion in damages.

Before the flood:

Make a plan for your family and pets. If you need to evacuate, know where to go and what you will need to protect yourself

Build an emergency kit

Purchase or renew flood insurance policies

If you have a basement, put items in airtight containers

Protect your property by moving valuables to higher levels

Learn the difference between the flood watches and warnings

During the flood:

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast

If you need to evacuate, go to your previously determined safe place

Never drive around barricades, they warn you of flooded roads

Do not cross floodwaters, either by walking, swimming, or driving

Stay off bridges when fast-moving water is underneath

If trapped in a building, go to the highest level

