Greene County commission launches website for rental assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Residents struggling to pay rent as a result of COVID-19 who are looking to utilize the Emergency Rental Assistance Program through Greene County have an additional resource to help.

A dedicated Emergency Rental Assistance page is currently available on the county website. CLICK HERE for website.

This page is dedicated to information related to ERA Program guidelines, partner agency contacts and application requirements. While application information is available on the site, potential applicants should note that Greene County is coordinating fund distribution efforts with area organizations and community partners that have existing experience with utility and housing assistance programs. Direct applications will be managed through those agencies, which includes Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), Consumer Credit Counseling Services, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Council of Churches of the Ozarks and The Salvation Army.

“As we work to administer this program, we want to provide as many resources as possible to help people take advantage of these needed funds and this site is intended to help do just that,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We want to do all we can to help our community manage and recover from the ongoing financial impact of COVID-19.”

As part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Greene County and its partner agencies will award $8,765,982.70. These funds are a portion of the second federal COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress in December of last year and the total awarded to Greene County is based on per capita population figures for the state of Missouri.

“We are pleased to be working with Greene County and the other partner agencies to help residents remain in stable housing,” said Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Executive Director Maura Taylor. “We regularly receive calls from individuals and families impacted by the pandemic who are concerned about how they are going to meet their rent and utility obligations and this program will help them move past these financial burdens so they can start fresh.”

Applications will be open beginning next week and those interested in applying for Emergency Rental Assistance Funds are encouraged to contact a partner agency for an appointment. For more information, please visit //greenecountymo.gov/era.

