Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff, staff members sign final structure beam for new Greene County Jail

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several staff members have signed the final structure beam...
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several staff members have signed the final structure beam Friday for the new Greene County Jail.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several staff members have signed the final structure beam Friday for the new Greene County Jail.

The new jail is under construction near Division Street and Haseltine Road, near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Crews expect to complete construction in April 2022.

“We are seeing tremendous progress daily and we are looking forward to the project’s completion,” said the sheriff’s office Friday.

Greene County’s new jail will have around 1,400 beds and hold twice the current jail’s capacity. Most of those beds were nearly in place as of January, when crews set the last pod of precast jail cell modules.

Today, GCSO administrative staff gathered at the sight of the new jail and Sheriff's Office to sign the final structural...

Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 5, 2021

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Tim Thompson spent over two months in the hospital battling COVID-19. He barely survived, and...
A long road back in COVID-19 recovery for Springfield fitness trainer
George Myers mugshot
Republic man, once again, facing accusations of fraud in federal court
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Many Springfield public school buildings will have it’s buildings open to the public in the...
Springfield Public Schools opens eight tornado shelters
Convoy of Hope training volunteers virtually.
Convoy of Hope Training Volunteers Virtually
COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks