Greene County Sheriff, staff members sign final structure beam for new Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several staff members have signed the final structure beam Friday for the new Greene County Jail.

The new jail is under construction near Division Street and Haseltine Road, near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Crews expect to complete construction in April 2022.

“We are seeing tremendous progress daily and we are looking forward to the project’s completion,” said the sheriff’s office Friday.

Greene County’s new jail will have around 1,400 beds and hold twice the current jail’s capacity. Most of those beds were nearly in place as of January, when crews set the last pod of precast jail cell modules.

