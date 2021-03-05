Advertisement

Health leaders encouraged by Springfield Police Department’s usage of Narcan to reverse overdoses

Narcan is used to reverse an overdose.
Narcan is used to reverse an overdose.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County says the use of Narcan by police is helping reverse a trend of deadly overdoses.

Springfield Police Department officers began carrying the Narcan nasal spray in patrol cars on December 1. In the first three months, the department restocked 68 doses of the overdose reversal drug. The department does not track the number of doses officers give, but by the number of doses restocked. Officers did receive training on administering the nasal spray to an overdose patient.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department provides the Narcan, through a state program, to police and first responders throughout the region. It has provided nearly 400 doses since 2019 and is pleased to provide the drug for Springfield police officers. Health leaders believe officers having the Narcan nasal spray is preventing overdose deaths and saving more lives.

“As far as what that means for the opioid crisis, we think it’s a good thing,” said Kathryn Wall, Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “It’s a good thing that it’s out in the community. It’s a good thing that people are using this medication and that they have that chance to be able to seek recovery.”

Health leaders say the increasing availability of Narcan, including at pharmacies for purchase by the general public, is also good. They say if you have a loved one struggling with addiction, it’s a good idea to have the medication on hand.

