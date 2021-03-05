Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers move to forgive unemployment overpayments

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Thousands of Missourians would be off the hook for repaying millions of dollars in federal unemployment benefits the state wrongly awarded them under a bill passed by the state House Thursday.

At issue are mistakes by the state’s Labor Department, which doled out $146 million in unemployment aid to 46,000 Missourians who didn’t qualify last year amid a crush of unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is trying to get those overpayments back.

But lawmakers have said many people who received the overpayments were struggling financially and already spent the money on rent, utilities and other necessities and face going into debt to repay the benefits.

The pending bill, passed 157-3, would waive the debts from any federal unemployment aid but would still require Missourians to repay the state for its portion of the benefits. People who fraudulently filed for unemployment would still have to repay the federal government under the bill.

Democrats pushed to waive the state portion of the overpayments, too. Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth, of St. Louis, said people who inadvertently received unemployment overpayments still will owe a lot of money to the state, even if the bill passes.

“They still have large bills that are going to be tough for them to pay that were not their fault,” Merideth said.

Parson on Thursday said he’s now open to forgiving the federal overpayment debts but skeptical about “doing a blanket policy for everybody in that arena.” Still, he appeared supportive of what lawmakers have proposed.

“We don’t want to punish law-abiding citizens,” Parson said.

The bill now goes to the state Senate, where Republican Senate leaders have also expressed support.

“It’s hard to ask people for money back after they’ve spent that,” said Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz.

The legislation has an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature instead of the standard effective date of late August. But Schatz said the unemployment bill won’t necessarily be fast-tracked. He noted that most House bills have not yet referred to Senate committees for hearings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Flowers now sit around the shed, remembering the Peak family.
Communities across Ozarks mourn the loss of missing father, 2 sons
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

Fitness trainer in Springfield battling effects of COVID-19 months later
Caught on Camera: thieves attempt to steal catalytic converter in North Springfield
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: thieves attempt to steal catalytic converter from North Springfield church
Sun and 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain for Some Friday
(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
Arkansas governor, court split on vaccine eligibility order