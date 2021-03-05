Osage Beach man arrested, charged with sexual misconduct at Camden County eye care center

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Osage Beach man faces sexual misconduct charges for an incident reported at a Camden County eye care center.

Julian Rowland, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.

Osage Beach police responded to a local eye care center Thursday, then spoke with an employee who said Rowland was sweaty and shaking his leg.

According to the prosecuting attorney from Camden County, the employee felt a wetness on a pants leg. Then, it was determined Rowland performed a sexual act, which he later admitted to, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Prosecutors have requested no-bond warrant on Rowland who was on bond in Pulaski County for other sex crime charges. Rowland is currently being held on a no-bond warrant, according to the prosecuting attorney.

