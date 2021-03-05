Advertisement

Reeds Spring voters will decide on school tax levy in upcoming election

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Reeds Spring Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi tells KY3 the proposal focuses on several areas.

”One of the strategies is Early Childhood Education, in our area we have around 65% poverty level,” Hirschi said.

Hirschi said raising property taxes will increase services for Pre-K students.

”As children are exposed to early literacy and early childhood social experiences that when they enter kindergarten they’re significantly ahead of their peers,” Hirschi said.

The tax levy will cost the average home owner an $8-10 per month.

”We estimate that will generate around 2.2 million dollars,” Hirschi said.

Ryan Quick, a Reeds Spring resident said he plans to vote yes on April 6th.

”From the early childhood education to retaining to giving teachers more pay,” Quick said.

But others aren’t convinced that higher taxes are the answer.

”I think they’ve already got enough money to operate if it was handled right,” Reeds Spring resident Melvin Massey said.

To cast your vote next month you must register by March 10.

”Just get out and vote, let your voice be heard and put Reeds Spring on the map,” Quick said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Tim Thompson spent over two months in the hospital battling COVID-19. He barely survived, and...
A long road back in COVID-19 recovery for Springfield fitness trainer
George Myers mugshot
Republic man, once again, facing accusations of fraud in federal court
A barista named Lenin was given quite a tip thanks to a GoFundMe.
Woman sues over GoFundMe for Starbucks barista she targeted in a Facebook post after he asked her to wear a mask

Latest News

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Springfield Public Schools opens eight tornado shelters
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 600 cases
COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks
Flooding in the Ozarks
FLOODING FEARS: When the waters rise, here’s how you can stay safe from floods