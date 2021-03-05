Reeds Spring voters will decide on school tax levy in upcoming election

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Reeds Spring Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi tells KY3 the proposal focuses on several areas.

”One of the strategies is Early Childhood Education, in our area we have around 65% poverty level,” Hirschi said.

Hirschi said raising property taxes will increase services for Pre-K students.

”As children are exposed to early literacy and early childhood social experiences that when they enter kindergarten they’re significantly ahead of their peers,” Hirschi said.

The tax levy will cost the average home owner an $8-10 per month.

”We estimate that will generate around 2.2 million dollars,” Hirschi said.

Ryan Quick, a Reeds Spring resident said he plans to vote yes on April 6th.

”From the early childhood education to retaining to giving teachers more pay,” Quick said.

But others aren’t convinced that higher taxes are the answer.

”I think they’ve already got enough money to operate if it was handled right,” Reeds Spring resident Melvin Massey said.

To cast your vote next month you must register by March 10.

”Just get out and vote, let your voice be heard and put Reeds Spring on the map,” Quick said.

