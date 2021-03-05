Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Breaking down the hail and wind threats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Whether you are flying in the air or safe on the ground, hail and wind can cause some serious damage to planes and homes.

Hail can range from the size of peas to even as large as a baseball. Larger sizes mean more damages. Often with these hail-producing storms, you get strong winds as well.

Mark Burgess, the owner of OzAir Charter Services, said weather does not come out of nowhere, “You know when these storms are coming.”

When storms move in, airports often ground planes or divert traffic to other locations.

“When we know there’s the weather, we just don’t operate,” Burgess said,

Strong winds make flying into storms dangerous for passengers and pilots.

“You really got to start pushing 30 or 40 knots before it starts to become a factor,” Burgess said.

Which is about 35 to nearly 50 mph. These are winds you commonly see in severe storms and gust fronts.

“The winds become a factor for a takeoff and landing portion when you’re at slow speeds,” Burgess said.

Planes in the air fly above the storms, but when they are landing and a strong storm is nearby, that’s when the ride gets bumpy and dangerous.

Storms are severely warned when winds are greater than 58mph and have quarter size hail.

“I’ve seen an aircraft get hail damage before. We try to avoid that at all costs, cause it will take an aircraft out of the sky if it gets bad enough,” Burgess said.

Damages can be so bad that the craft cannot fly anymore, and may have expensive repairs.

“If it’ll do it to an airplane, it’ll do it to an automobile, it will do it to a motorcycle,” Burgess said,

Hail will also damage your home. One single hail event last year in Battlefield caused $2 million in damages.

Brian Garber, the owner of A-1 Guarantee Roofing, said, “Three-quarter of an inch hail, for any amount of time, is going to destroy or damage your roof.”

Hail can reduce the life of your roof, while causing a high price for repairs.

“Average of 10 to 12 thousand dollars is pretty common,” Garber said.

Garber said you likely won’t have leaks because of hail-damaged roofs. Wind damage however will lead to leaking and damaged shingles. Wind damage needs to be repaired immediately.

While insurance may help front the cost, leaving you with the deductible, you should be careful who you bring in to do the work.

“Never a good idea just to let anybody from the street climb on your house. You need a qualified inspector to come up and look,” Gaber said.

Make sure the company has the certifications, good reviews online, and insurance for their work.

While deaths caused by hail are rare, they can cause serious injuries when the stones are falling. Stay inside when hail is overhead.

Winds have led to over 200 fatalities across the U.S. in 2019. Wind can blow debris, overturn trees, and destroy structures.

When severe storms are near, stay indoors and in your safe place.

