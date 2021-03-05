Springfield man sentenced to eight years in prison from 2019 sex crimes investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man convicted in a sex crimes investigation dating back to January 2019 has now been sentenced.

Judge Jason Brown sentenced Sean Carter to eight years to the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to attorney Dee Wampler.

Carter, 26, was convicted of first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree assault in October. He was also facing charges for first-degree rape and resisting arrest. According to court records, he was found not guilty of the rape charge as the court determined “reasonable doubt exists” based on evidence.

Investigators say the crimes happened at an apartment complex in early January 2019. The victim told police she met Carter on a dating website.

Police say a man and woman were in their apartment next door when they heard screams for help. The man ran over and knocked on the door to check. According to police, Carter then opened the door and shoved the neighbor, who was also a commissioned police officer for Pierce City.

