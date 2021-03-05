Springfield Public Schools opens eight tornado shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With severe weather season upon us, it’s important to know where to take shelter.

Eight buildings in the Springfield Public Schools district will open to the public in the event of an emergency.

Springfield Public Schools has several building projects going on right now, but one of the things they are focused on is storm shelters. Officials say they are happy to have this added safety measure to the community.

“Prior to Prop S, we had about half a dozen of these and we will be adding another 7-8 of them with this round,” said Executive Director of Operations at Springfield Public Schools Travis Shaw. “To be able to protect our kids and staff and community is a great sense of accomplishment.”

Tornado safe rooms will be open to those who live near a school with a shelter. During emergencies, a blue light will flash above the door, showing it is open. For safety reasons, doors will close and lock 10 minutes after the tornado warning is issued. People with special needs will need to fill out a form and mail it to the school district, so the shelter can accommodate their disability.

“We are so thrilled that this is something available to our neighbors and in our community,” said Delaware Elementary Principal Stephanie Young. “Most of the houses in our neighborhood don’t have any type of a basement or another type of tornado shelter, so what this means is, as the spring months approach and that tornado type season comes around, they will know they have a safe place to go.”

While FEMA money wasn’t used to build these structures, officials say they are built to FEMA code these concrete walls can withstand winds up to 250 mph or an F5 tornado. Safe rooms can be found at the following locations

Delaware Elementary School, gymnasium, 1505 S. Delaware

Fremont Elementary School , 2814 N. Fremont

Hillcrest High School, 3319 N. Grant Ave.

Jeffries Elementary School , 4051 S. Scenic Ave.

Kickapoo High School , 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.

Sherwood Elementary School , 2524 S. Golden Ave.

Sunshine Elementary School, gymnasium, 421 E. Sunshine

Westport K-8 School, 415 S. Golden Ave.

If you need accommodations you can contact Springfield Public Schools, General Service Center, 1458 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, MO 65802.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

