Springfield’s Historic Gillioz Theatre comes back from a year-long shutdown with Friday Film series

Gillioz Theater in Downtown Springfield prepares for Friday Film Series Program
Gillioz Theater in Downtown Springfield prepares for Friday Film Series Program
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After shutting its doors for nearly a year, the Historic Gillioz Theater in downtown Springfield is working to fill its walls with music, laughter, and music, once again.

Executive Director at the Gillioz Theater Geoff Steele said the pandemic impacted many businesses. However, the film and live performance industry were one of the hardest-hit because of its mass gatherings.

He explained it was one of the first industries to shut down at the start of the pandemic and will likely be last to reopen. As a result, the Gillioz took a massive economic hit, and Steele said numbers were down 91 percent between 2019 and 2020. However, he attributed the volunteer team to help navigate through the difficult times and said despite the challenges, the Gillioz isn’t in jeopardy, like many other theaters in the country.

The pandemic forced the Gillioz Theater to close its doors on Friday, March 13. During that time, Steele says the theater was extremely active in evaluating every procedure and process to return better and more robust.

Although Steele said they aren’t able to do everything they use to, he said they’re working to do what they can to keep the memories and traditions alive in the theater.

“I’m anxious to move on to the next phase where we’re creating new memories for new generations,” expressed Steele. “This is just the beginning, we’re hoping to see live programming return whenever they say it’s safe, but until then, there are great memories to be had at this theater.”

Taking the phrase “Every setback is a setup for a comeback” to heart, the staff at the Gillioz Theater are working to open the doors again with its beloved Friday Film series programs.

Steele explained that the theater played a couple of films in the fall and did a trial run a few weeks ago for the Friday film series.

However, Friday, March 5, the Friday film series will begin in earnest with precautions in place to keep everyone safe. Including pre-ordered concessions and reduced occupancy.

“You’re not sitting next to anyone unless they’re in your party, and we have it distant out and compliant,” explained Steele. “We’re actually can seat 1,014 but while local guidelines say we can seat up to 500 legally, we have actually reduced that to 240 seats to make sure our distance is truly effective.”

CLICK HERE for Friday Film Series tickets and scheduling.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

