Barry County mass vaccination clinic could be canceled due to low registration, organizers seek more participants

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A mass vaccination planned next week in Barry County is at risk of being cancelled due to low registration.

The Barry County Office of Emergency Management urges anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to register immediately for the Monett Vaccination Clinic, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 9.

Barry County officials say fewer than 100 people have registered for nearly 1000 available vaccines. Organizers could cancel the clinic if registration remains low.

Missouri is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. Under these guidelines, the following groups of people are eligible for vaccinations:

Anyone aged 65 and older

Any adults with underlying health conditions, including: cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

Health care workers and first responders

If you are in any of the above groups, you are encouraged to sign up for the vaccination clinic in Barry County.

To register for the Monett Vaccination Clinic, CLICK HERE or call 877-435-8411.

