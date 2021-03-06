Advertisement

Barry County mass vaccination clinic could be canceled due to low registration, organizers seek more participants

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A mass vaccination planned next week in Barry County is at risk of being cancelled due to low registration.

The Barry County Office of Emergency Management urges anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to register immediately for the Monett Vaccination Clinic, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 9.

Barry County officials say fewer than 100 people have registered for nearly 1000 available vaccines. Organizers could cancel the clinic if registration remains low.

Missouri is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. Under these guidelines, the following groups of people are eligible for vaccinations:

  • Anyone aged 65 and older
  • Any adults with underlying health conditions, including: cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.
  • Health care workers and first responders

If you are in any of the above groups, you are encouraged to sign up for the vaccination clinic in Barry County.

To register for the Monett Vaccination Clinic, CLICK HERE or call 877-435-8411.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Bobby McCulley (MHP)
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old found safe, father still on the run
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company

Latest News

Dr. Seuss books
Several Dr. Seuss books top Amazon’s best sellers list after six titles discontinued
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Rural vaccine surpluses in Missouri spark urban frustrations
Lincoln Hough (March 2020 photo).
Springfield area State Sen. Lincoln Hough sponsors bill for largest income tax cut in Missouri history
Brandon King.
Trial date set for man charged in Springfield stabbing deaths