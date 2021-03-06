Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire weather risks today, dry & warm

Red Flag Warning from Noon until 6pm Today
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Flag Warning for the northwestern counties today. As high pressure continues to build, we’ll have warming temperatures, a steady decrease in humidity, and an uptick in winds. Giving the dry brush there is a risk for fires to start and spread rapidly. If winds to the southeast also jump up the Red Flag Warning may be extended.

Today’s temperatures will warm to the lower and even middle-60s. We’ll have a few passing high clouds. Tonight we don’t drop much, only to the 40s. So it will be a comfortable evening overall.

Elevated Fire Weather conditions exist Monday as winds pick up and humidity remains low. Temperatures in the 60s can be expected.

As we get some moisture moving into the mid-levels of the atmosphere we’ll see clouds increasing Monday night which will keep temperatures from dropping. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday looks to be one of the warmest days this week with temperatures in the mid and likely reaching the upper 60s. Much of this will depend on cloud cover. Staying warm Wednesday with light rain moving in late.

Things turn active by the end of the week with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain exists Thursday and Friday as a front moves in. Depending on the timing of the front, and how instability builds, we may see some stronger to severe storms. However, it is much too far out to pin down the details.

Heavy rain is forecasted which could lead to flooding. Most areas will see around an inch during the duration of the rain from Wednesday night through Saturday.

