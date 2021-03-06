FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Go outside today

High pressure is building which will aid in bringing us a beautiful weekend. Get outdoors if you can. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s across the Ozarks. We’ll have a southerly wind only blowing between 5-10mph. Humidity will remain low through the afternoon. Given the lack of wind there is no major concern for fire dangers. Even so, because we are so dry do be cautious outside, no outdoor burning, and don’t toss out hot ashes.

High pressure building, warm today (KYTV)

For tonight the skies will remain clear which will help the temperatures to drop. We’ll be sitting in the lower and mid-30s and you can expect an early morning wind chill. Temperatures Sunday are trending warmer with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Cooler night with an early wind chill (KYTV)

We’ll be dry for most of the upcoming week. Those winds will kick up Tuesday as an upper-level trough moves in. High temperatures to start the work week will be in the mid-60s.

Need to watch the tail end of the week as it turns active with chances for rain starting late Wednesday through Sunday. First it will be warm front driven, so I still expect temperatures to warm. Then sometime on Thursday a cold front will sweep through, bringing with it thunderstorms.

Turning active and rainy by the end of the week (KYTV)

Higher rainfall totals exist primarily for areas north. We’ll need to track the flooding threat closely. Right now, any stronger storms look to be out west by the end of the week.