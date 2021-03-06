Greene County Republicans hosting annual Lincoln Day event; Greene County Democrats cancel annual event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Republicans will be hosting its annual Lincoln Day event Saturday, March 6 at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield. It’s the big annual gathering of members of the Republican party across the state.

Bradley Cooper with the Greene County Republican Party said they had to take a safety assessment to figure out the safest avenue to pull off the 2021 Lincoln Day event.

Cooper said everything in place either meets or exceeds all COVID safety guidelines and recommendations. That means a limited number of reservations. Social distancing and masks will be required and enforced. If you are attending try to arrive early, Cooper said everyone will have a health screening before you can enter the event.

Despite the changes that had to be made to the 2021 Lincoln Day event, Cooper said it was important to move forward with the event. He said it serves multiple purposes-- with the top being for republicans to gather and unite.

Despite losing the White House and control of the U-S Senate, Cooper said the party is genuinely united, and they have speakers on Saturday that will share not only their message but the message of the republican party.

“We’re bigger than one elected official,” explained Cooper. “People aren’t coming just to see the governor,” explained Cooper. “They aren’t coming just to see one of the senators. They’re coming to unite with all of our elected officials and political leaders that will be here and move forward as a party.”

The Democratic Party is also looking to move forward. However, executive director Sam Smith said they’re waiting to do it safely. So the party is holding back on doing public events until more people can get the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes canceling the parties’ century-old tradition--Democrat Day, previously known as Jackson Day.

Still, Smith is hopeful Democrats can resume other events later this year.

“We are optimistic that we’ll be able to hold events in late summer, early fall,” explained Smith. “As soon as the COVID vaccine forecast starts to look, that is a possibility. We’re excited to hit the ground running and be able to get people back together and celebrate our recent victories.”

