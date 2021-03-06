Man dies, woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man has died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a car crash Saturday morning in Camden County.

The man who died has been identified as Sean Springborn, 43, of Richland, Missouri. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Route A, just south of Swine Drive, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

MSHP says Springborn was driving a car that went off the right side of the roadway, then overcorrected a turn. This caused his car to skid across the path of another car, then the two cars collided.

Springborn died at the scene after the crash, while the other driver is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

MSHP Troop F, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, has investigated six fatalities from crashes in 2021.

