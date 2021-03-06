Advertisement

OF Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals

Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson, right, and Eric Hosmer celebrate after their baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson, right, and Eric Hosmer celebrate after their baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, July 18, 2016, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Outfielder Jarrod Dyson returned to the Kansas City Royals, finalizing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on Friday.

The 36-year-old, who helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series, can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 350, 400, 450, 500, and 550.

Dyson was a 50th-round pick by the Royals in the 2006 amateur draft and played for the Royals from 2010-16. He stole 176 bases, sixth in team history and two behind Frank White.

Dyson helped the Royals win the 2014 AL pennant and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth and final game of the 2015 World Series at the New York Mets. He entered in the 12th inning as a pinch-runner following Salvador Pérez’s single and scored on Christian Colón’s single off Addison Reed for a 3-2 lead in a game the Royals won 7-2.

He signed with Seattle for 2018 and Pittsburgh for 2020. The Pirates traded him to the Chicago White Sox last Aug. 28, and Dyson finished the pandemic-shortened season with a .180 average and five RBIs in 61 at-bats. Dyson earned $740,741 in prorated pay from a $2 million salary.

Dyson has 256 stolen bases, including a career-high 36 in 2014. The left-handed hitter has a .246 career average with 21 homers and 175 RBIs.

