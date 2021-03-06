Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gary Leonard, the owner of six local Steak n’ Shake restaurants, retires after nearly half of century with the company.

Leonard owns five restaurants in Springfield and one in Lebanon. He will pass the torch to Mike and Lisa Stennett, who own several restaurant franchises, including Steak ‘n Shake, in Missouri and Arkansas, according to a news release cited in multiple media reports.

The Leonard family has been involved with Steak ‘n Shake for 82 years. Gary’s father, Herb Leonard, started with the company in 1939.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.