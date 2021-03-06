Advertisement

Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company

(WTVG)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gary Leonard, the owner of six local Steak n’ Shake restaurants, retires after nearly half of century with the company.

Leonard owns five restaurants in Springfield and one in Lebanon. He will pass the torch to Mike and Lisa Stennett, who own several restaurant franchises, including Steak ‘n Shake, in Missouri and Arkansas, according to a news release cited in multiple media reports.

The Leonard family has been involved with Steak ‘n Shake for 82 years. Gary’s father, Herb Leonard, started with the company in 1939.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 13 south of Brighton, Mo.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly crash near Brighton
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
Roofer charged with stealing from customer.
On Your Side Investigation: Ozarks roofer charged with stealing from customer
Tim Thompson spent over two months in the hospital battling COVID-19. He barely survived, and...
A long road back in COVID-19 recovery for Springfield fitness trainer

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson, right, and Eric Hosmer celebrate after their baseball game...
OF Jarrod Dyson finalizes $1.5M deal, returns to Royals
FILE - In this March 5, 1946 file photo, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill finishes...
Missouri college plans virtual event to mark 75th anniversary of ‘Iron Curtain’ speech
COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks
COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks
COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks