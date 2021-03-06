Advertisement

Rural vaccine surpluses in Missouri spark urban frustrations

COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - More than 7,700 doses of vaccine were left over after mass vaccination events across Missouri last week. That is fueling frustrations that rural counties haven’t been able to find enough people to use them while urban residents are desperate for a dose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that records from the Missouri Department of Public Safety show that the remaining doses were usually transferred to another local provider or held by the health department for later use. Over the course of those clinics, 152 doses were thrown away.

Missouri plans to transition mass vaccination teams to more large-scale events in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

COVID-19 VACCINE SEARCH: Website launches to find COVID-19 vaccines in the Ozarks

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Medical examiner releases cause of death for Greene County, Mo. father, 2 sons
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Camden County, Mo. prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law
A mysterious black animal with a long tail spotted several times near Christian County.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mysterious animal on the prowl in Christian County
Bobby McCulley (MHP)
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 1-year-old found safe, father still on the run
Owner of Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in Springfield, Lebanon retires after decades with company

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge
This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual...
Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine